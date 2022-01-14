Jonesboro library prepares for next COVID home test kits shipment with new distribution system

The Craighead County-Jonesboro Public Library is preparing for another shipment of COVID home test kits after quickly running out earlier this week.

The library says that, as of January 13, staff will distribute the kits on a first come, first served basis while supplies last from 9 A.M. until noon and again from 1 P.M. until 5 P.M. Patrons will be able to drive-thru and pick up the kits along Haven Street in front of the bookmobile garage.

The library says they will not give tests out in the the library. Instead, they are asking people to stay in their vehicle and to wear a mask when picking up the kits.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted on Wednesday that the state received a second shipment of test kits and he said that officials are working to get them distributed across the state.

The library said they will post updates on their social media whenever they receive more tests. More details are available by calling 870-935-5133.

Copyright 2022 KASU