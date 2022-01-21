St. Bernards says omicron COVID variant pushing capacity to record-highs

COVID-related hospitalizations hit an all-time high this week in Arkansas. Hospitals across the state are feeling the impact of new admissions spurred by the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Mitchell Nail, the media relations manager for St. Bernards Healthcare in Jonesboro, said they had a record-high 118 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of January 20. He said the surge is not impacting the hospital from performing other elective procedures like other hospitals in Arkansas, but said the hospital might "explore other options" if cases continue to rise.

Nail also said the National Guard Troops deployed to them by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has allowed them to expand their COVID testing to go through weekdays.

St. Bernards has a COVID testing clinic operating Monday-Friday mornings from 8 until 11 at the St. Bernards Auditorium. Appointments can be made by calling 870-207-7300. They also offer COVID vaccinations at their Internal Medicine Residency Clinic on Carson St. in Jonesboro. Appointments for the vaccination can be made by calling 870-351-7171.

Nail said that both clinics will also accept walk-ins, but appointments are appreciated.

