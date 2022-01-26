© 2022 KUAF
Crisis Counselor Kimberley Boyett discusses mental health after December tornados and the pandemic

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published January 26, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST

Residents in Northeast Arkansas continue to recover after back-to-back crisis of a December tornado and the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. The threat of multiple crises at once can have put a toll on mental health.

Kimberley Boyett, the director of Crisis and Forensic Services for Mid-South Health Systems - an affiliate of Arisa Health, spoke to KASU's Brandon Tabor about mental health in the midst of a crisis and how to deal with it.

Boyett says Mid-South Health has Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services as well as emergency services. Their emergency line is 1-800-356-3035 and the number to their Jonesboro office is 870-972-4000.

Mid-South Health Systems has been a KASU financial supporter.

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
