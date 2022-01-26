Food relief efforts to become available for Northeast Arkansas tornado victims

Northeast Arkansas residents struggling to find food because of the December tornadoes or income will have opportunities to get help starting on Wednesday, February 2.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services on Tuesday said that residents in Augusta, Leacheville, Monette, Trumann, and Tupelo who were victims of the tornadoes that touched down on December 10-11 may be eligible to receive SNAP Disaster Assistance, or D-SNAP.

DHS said D-SNAP extends benefits to many households that would not ordinarily qualify but suddenly need food assistance because of a disaster. D-SNAP benefits are provided via an electronic debit-like card and can be used to purchase food items at authorized retailers.

Eligible residents must have experienced one of the following as a result of the December storms to qualify:

• Damage to or destruction of their home or self-employment business

• Loss or inaccessibility of income including a reduction or termination of income, or a significant delay in receiving income due to disaster-related problems

• Disaster-related expenses (home or business repairs, temporary shelter, evacuation, etc.) that are not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster benefit period

Applications can be filed at local DHS offices in Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett, and Woodruff counties from 7 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. beginning on February 2. Applications can be filled out every week day until Thursday, February 10.

Meanwhile, the Jonesboro Sun reports that there will be Commodity distributions also on February 2 for eligible Craighead County residents until supplies last.

Distributions will take place at Jonesboro's Parker Park Community Center and at the Caraway Housing Authority from 9 A.M. until noon. Officials said that recipients must meet the income guidelines set for the U. S. Department of Agriculture's emergency food assistance program.

