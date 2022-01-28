Black History Month Activities at Arkansas State University

February is Black History Month and Arkansas State University’s Multicultural Center will host numerous activities as part of the month-long celebration. KASU’s Johnathan Reaves speaks with Assistant Vice Chancellor of Diversity and Director of Multicultural Affairs at Arkansas State University Dr. Evette Allen Moore. Moore tells about the significance of the month of February. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview.

JONESBORO – The 2022 Black History Month observance at Arkansas State University will get underway Tuesday, Feb. 1, with a slate of educational opportunities on the schedule, which has been announced by the A-State Multicultural Center, part of the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement.

“We are excited to celebrate Black History Month this year around the central theme ‘We Strive, We Thrive,’ focusing on Black families’ health and wellness,” stated Nora Bouzihay, assistant director of the Multicultural Center. "Several of the Multicultural Center’s events this year bring attention to health and wellness within the Black community.”

The BHM kickoff event will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, in the center court area on the first floor of the Carl R. Reng Student Union. With several events on the calendar for 2022, Black History Month wraps up Feb. 26 with the Evolve Fashion Show and Talent Showcase.

“We are excited to showcase the many programs happening throughout the month hosted by several of our student groups this year," Bouzihay added. "Many of the events and programs hosted by the student organizations throughout the month are coming together by bridging the gap through collaborative unified efforts.”

Black History Month events scheduled on campus during February, also listed online at AState.edu/BHM, include:

-- Panel discussion on Black families and mental health, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, in Centennial Hall of the Student Union.

-- Screening of “Sankofa,” an Ethiopian-produced film from 1993 about the Atlantic slave trade, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, in the Multicultural Center of the Union.

-- Black Student Association will host the “Staff Appreciation Mixer” to recognize minority staff on campus and create an opportunity for staff and students to mingle and network, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, in the Multicultural Center of the Union.

-- The featured Black History Month lecture will be presented by clinical psychologist Dr. Patricia Griffen, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in Centennial Hall of the Union.

-- The annual Living Legends reception, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, will be in the auditorium of the Student Union. The Living Legend Award highlights former students, staff, faculty and other loyal connections to the A-State community.

-- Every Saturday in February, A-State’s Museum will present Black History Month STEAM experiences, from 1 until 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Other student organization-sponsored events on the schedule are:

-- Kappa Alpha Psi’s Pretty Wednesday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, first floor of Student Union;

-- Kappa Alpha Psi and Delta Sigma Theta couples games social media contest, Jan. 31- Feb. 2, followed by the games at 7:13 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, in the Student Union auditorium;

-- NAACP sponsors No Cap discussion of social injustice, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, in Mockingbird Room of the Union;

-- Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity sponsors Ice Cold Connections speed dating event, 6-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, in the Mockingbird Room;

-- Omega Psi Phi’s Roots of Our Qulture, 7:11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, in Mockingbird Room;

-- Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Soul Food Sunday at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20, at the Pavilion;

-- BSA presents the Black Excellence Showcase, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in the Student Union auditorium;

-- Phi Beta Sigma’s poetry slam, Poetic Justice, 6:14 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, in the Student Union auditorium; and

-- BSA party, 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the Pavilion.

The BHM concluding event will be the Evolve Fashion Show and Talent Showcase from 6 until 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in Centennial Hall of the Union. Evolve highlights Black American culture throughout the ages, through its celebration of art, music and dance. The theme will be love throughout the decades.

For more details about Black History Month at Arkansas State, one may visit the website, AState.edu/BHM, or contact Multicultural Affairs, Room 3003 of the Reng Student Union, (870) 680-4052 or AStatemc@AState.edu.

