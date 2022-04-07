© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE

Arkansas Politics

About This Section
Political news
  • brummett
    Possible Tax Rebate for Arkansans?
    Governor Asa Hutchinson has floated the idea of a tax rebate for Arkansans. Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, asked John Brummett, a columnist with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, if the idea has a chance to become reality.
  • brummett
    Possible Tax Rebate for Arkansans?
    Governor Asa Hutchinson has floated the idea of a tax rebate for Arkansans. Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, asked John Brummett, a columnist with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, if the idea has a chance to become reality.