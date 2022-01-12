"I have decided to stick with love..."

These words of Martin Luther King Jr. reflect the way he approached the challenges of his day. Make no mistake, King sought to change the injustices he experienced in America. But his way of doing it was born out of his understanding of his Christian faith. He also said, "Forgiveness is not an occasional act. It is a permanent attitude." This coming weekend, we will celebrate his 93rd birthday. We will hear again his I have a dream speech, but it was his insistence on love and forgiveness that recurred over and over again in his speeches and sermons. I hope each of us can take to heart the deep message King had for us as a way to live our lives. As he said, "Let no man pull you so low as to hate him." King will forever be bound to Memphis. Let Memphis be the place his message is taken to heart. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

