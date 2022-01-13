Honoring King's Legacy Through Service

The King Center in Atlanta announced that this year’s commemoration theme is "It Starts With Me.” Each of us can work to build cooperation, empathy, and respect.

And, we can ask: How can I connect my resources to Dr. King’s message? 54 years after his death, there is still so much to do in the areas of fighting poverty, seeking higher paying jobs for all, improving housing, ensuring better education, and promoting justice and peace. What part of his message resonates with you? Take time today to explore options for giving your time or money. Visit our LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org community information site to explore categories in our nonprofit directory such as Education, Equity & Justice, and Housing & Infrastructure to learn more about organizations working to better our region in the same vein of Dr. King’s vision. Together, we can build the Beloved Community that Dr. King dreamed about.

Copyright 2022 WKNO