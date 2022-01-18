Spotlight for the week of January 17

This weekend, Memphis is offering the opportunity to participate in this tradition by telling your own story and celebrating those that have already been told. First, on Friday, January 21, at 7pm, The Black Lodge is hosting Spillit, a Slam storytelling event . Ten attendees will be chosen to share their prepared personal narratives and an audience vote will be taken at the end of the night. Take a chance, and maybe take the stage, by sharing your evening with others who are also passionate and proud to tell their stories.

Then, on Sunday, January 23, celebrate the stories of the past with the Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s annual Southern Literary Salon . This year’s theme is the Blue Roses of Thomas Lanier “Tennessee” Williams III. Williams was a prolific American playwright whose Mississippi upbringing was influential throughout his work. TSC previously reimagined Williams’ most famous play, Glass Menagerie, as an outdoor dream in a fantastical display of creative storytelling. At 7:30pm, join the company to revisit that production with readings, discussions, and cocktails.

