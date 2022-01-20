BTH: Shelby County Schools to Reconnect with Memphis Identity

In July 2013, Memphis City Schools disbanded and merged with the county-operated Shelby County Schools, keeping the latter district's name. Next week, the SCS board votes to add Memphis back into the name.

School board chair Michelle Robinson McKissack says that one reason for the name change is "because there are so many Shelby Counties across the country." McKissack adds, "We are in Memphis and proud. We want people to know it."

In addition to the district rebranding as Memphis Shelby County Schools, McKissack talks about school funding, IZone Schools, Reimagine 901 program and more.

