Spotlight for the week of January 24

Tonight, Monday, January 24th, at 6pm , The Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar Program at Rhodes College is welcoming Dr. Collin M. Stultz, professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT and cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital. In this virtual lecture, Dr. Stultz will discuss the potential uses of Machine Learning, a form of artificial intelligence, within the medical field. Dr. Stultz’s lecture aims to address current obstacles to incorporating machine learning into clinical applications and their possible solutions.

Then, on Wednesday, January 26, Facing History and Ourselves presents their Eighth Annual Rachel Shankman Symposium, honoring the founding director of their Memphis office, an advocate for inclusivity worldwide. This year’s keynote conversation is “Legacies of the Holocaust: Building a More Humane World” and features Dr. Wendy Lower, professor of History and Holocaust Studies. This virtual event begins at 12pm Central Time and will be followed by a brief Q&A.

