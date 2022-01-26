Three Pillars of Health

The World Health Organization would agree with me on that. Just living two years longer, if all it means is breathing in and breathing out with no quality of life, can't be what any of us desire. We at Church Health believe that being healthy comes down to three main goals in our lives. The first is to have more joy, not just happiness, but true unbounded joy. The second is to fully experience love, love that causes us to feel bound forever to another, or to the beauty of existence. And lastly, for us to feel a deep connection to those things that are greater than we are, I would call that God. But for all of us, there is wisdom beyond our knowing, which we need on a deep level. With these three pillars, joy, love, and what is greater than we are, you can begin to be healthy in a way that makes you fully alive. This is Dr. Scott Morris from Church Health.

