Spotlight for the week of January 31

Tomorrow officially begins Black History Month, and there are plenty of ways to educate and celebrate in Memphis.

On Thursday, February 3rd, the National Civil Rights Museum is hosting a virtual book talk for Jerry Mitchell’s Race Against Time: A Reporter Reopens the Unsolved Murder Cases of the Civil Rights Era. Once a court reporter in Mississippi, Mitchell has prompted officials to reexamine multiple unsolved cases including the assassination of Medgar Evers and the firebombing of Vernon Dahmer, among others. Join him and Reena Evers-Everette, daughter of civil-rights activists, at 6pm for a deeply moving conversation.

As local universities go back to class in person, their public events are also ramping up. This weekend is Rhodes College’s Memphis Mobility Symposium , a two-day event on February 3rd and 4th examining transportation justice in the community. On Day One: enjoy a public lecture and interactive activity designed to rethink how we can create sustainable, equitable transportation for all. Come back on Day Two for a series of sessions and demonstrations looking at current trends and possible solutions for the future.

