© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Related Stories From WKNO

Philanthropic Black Women of Memphis

WKNO | By Savannah Smith
Published February 3, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST

It’s a long-standing myth that philanthropic giving in the Black community doesn’t exist. But the reality is, nationwide, two-thirds of all Black households donate to organizations and causes, totaling more than 11 billion dollars a year.

Memphis and the Mid-South are no different. In addition to giving on their own, some donors and community groups have found that collective giving is power.

The Philanthropic Black Women of Memphis is a group of women, including entrepreneurs and executives, with one goal in common...helping more Memphis women of color become self-sufficient. They established a fund at the Community Foundation in 2005, and even today, this group still gives annually to women- and youth-focused organizations throughout Memphis.

Booker T. Washington, the famous Black author and educator, once said, “There are two ways of exerting one’s strength; one is pushing down, the other is pulling up.” The Philanthropic Black Women of Memphis put those words into action as they continually lift as they climb.

Copyright 2022 WKNO

Arkansas Related Stories From WKNO
Savannah Smith