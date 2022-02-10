BTH: Councilman Chase Carlisle on Ice Storm, MLGW, Crime and More

Winter Storm Landon, one of the worst ice storms in years, caused fallen limbs, power outages, and hazardous conditions. As the city continues to recover, Bill Dries, reporter for The Daily Memphian says that on average, natural disasters here have, "about a two-week recovery period."

One week after the storm there were still about 20,000 reported power outages in the city. City Councilman Chase Carlisle says he knows recovery can take time but that the council plans to conduct an analysis of response efforts in order to plan for a better and more effective response when it happens again.

In addition, Carlisle talks about local crime and the need to “triage the issue” of crime - providing resources and programs that aid in reducing/eliminating all aspects of what leads to Memphis’ high crime rate.

