Stay Tuned — November 2026

November 2026 Stay Tuned December fundraising, January programming changes, Cure for Paranoia and KUAF around town.

Welcome to Stay Tuned—my regular update on what’s happening at KUAF, events worth attending and ways to get involved with your local public radio station.

Contributing listeners receive a more detailed edition by email, including supporter giveaways and station news before it appears elsewhere. To join that list, become a supporting listener.

Questions, ideas or just want to talk radio? Reach me at schaff@uark.edu or 479-575-3178.

After Election Day Thank you for turning to KUAF and our public media partners for election coverage. Election Day may be over, but the reporting continues. KUAF and NPR will keep following the decisions made by newly elected leaders, asking questions and explaining what those decisions mean for our communities.

Coming in December Help KUAF close the year-end gap I’m grateful to the 403 people who supported our Fall Fund Drive. Together, we raised $81,970.01—and we still have a year-end gap to close. The federal funding eliminated last year is gone permanently. Replacing it is now an annual need if KUAF is to maintain its current level of service, programming and local reporting. We’ll return to the air in December. We’re also inviting listeners to create matching challenges in honor or memory of someone. Interested? Email Lisa Ault. Support KUAF

Programming changes coming in January We’re preparing several changes to KUAF’s schedule for the new year, including changes to Ozarks at Large and how we deliver local news and information, along with several new programs. We’ll share the full lineup in an early December edition of Stay Tuned, before the changes take effect.

A pause in some digital work We’ve paused our daily social media schedule and regular newsletter production while we work to hire a digital audience producer. For now, we’re focusing limited staff time on the daily broadcast and local reporting. Find our reporting at KUAF.com and hear us every day on 91.3 FM and our digital streams.

KUAF Live Sessions Cure for Paranoia at KUAF Before performing at the Momentary, the 2026 winner of NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest stopped at KUAF for a conversation and three live performances. Watch the full session We’re finished recording Live Sessions for 2026, but planning for 2027 is underway. If you’d like to attend a future session, let us know.

KUAF People Congratulations, Grace Student producer Grace Penry has been named the University of Arkansas Graduate Student Employee of the Quarter for Community Impact and Service. Grace produces Underscore, KUAF’s podcast featuring stories and poems from Northwest Arkansas. Listen to Underscore →

KUAF Around Town KUAF in the community Coming up November 4 · 5:30 p.m.

Drinks and Dialogue with Matthew Moore

The Ozarks at Large reporter and producer joins the League of Women Voters of Washington County at Crisis Brewing Company in Fayetteville. November 10 · 6–7 p.m.

Kyle Kellams with Spooky Lakes author Geo Rutherford

Kyle interviews the artist and author about the strange and surprising stories in Spooky Lakes and Spooky Rivers at the Fayetteville Public Library. The family-friendly event is free, but tickets are required. November 19 · 6–8 p.m.

Open Mic with Jack Travis

Jack hosts an evening of music, poetry, comedy and storytelling at Magnolia House in Prairie Grove. December 8 · Starting at 3:30 p.m.

KUAF Open House

Tour the station, meet the team and see how public radio gets made. We’ll share full details soon. Recently November 3

CASA Light of Hope Breakfast

Kyle emceed the event, where nearly 800 people helped raise almost $293,000 for volunteer advocates serving children in foster care. October 29–30

Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show

Clint emceed the two-night show, which supports journalism scholarships and professional development. October 29

A farewell to the Garden Room—and $1,000 for KUAF

KUAF and the Odeon Collective sent off the Garden Room with music, food and a Rocky Horror-themed fundraiser that brought in $1,000 for KUAF. October 26

Story Worthy with OLLI

Jack Travis and Clint Schaff led an Osher Lifelong Learning Institute class about finding and telling meaningful stories. October 22

KUAF in the classroom

Clint led a Better Learning Together Conference session for University of Arkansas faculty on using KUAF reporting, interviews and music to connect classroom learning with the community. October 15

Kyle at Acre x Acre

Kyle was the featured speaker at the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust’s annual fundraiser and conservation celebration.

Thank you New and renewing underwriters Welcome

Mathews Management Co./McDonald’s

The Art Gallery at the Mall

Main Hill Media Welcome back

Wood Stone Pizza

Cache – MOKA

Arkansas Community Foundation

Nelms Dyslexia Center

EverHope Interested in underwriting KUAF? Email Shannon Gott.