2nd "Annual Out on the Overlook" - Community • Connection • Pride

Join us for some fresh air and good vibes at the overlook—everyone’s welcome to chill and chat! Free food, beverage available for donation!

"Out on the Overlook" - All Are Welcome!

Hey everyone! Come join us in person for for our 2nd annual "Out on the Overlook" – a relaxed event where all are welcome. Whether you're looking to meet new people, enjoy some fresh air, or just hang out, this is the spot for you. Bring your good vibes and get ready for a great time. Can't wait to see you there!

At Mount Sequoyah, hospitality begins with a simple belief: everyone deserves to feel welcome.

This Pride Month, we celebrate the many individuals, families, friends, students, alumni, and visitors who help make our community stronger. We are grateful for the opportunity to provide a gathering place where people can connect, share experiences, and enjoy the beauty of Northwest Arkansas together.

Whether you're joining us for a special event, staying on the Mountain, or simply taking in the view from the Overlook, you are welcome here.

Happy Pride Month from all of us at Mount Sequoyah!