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7th Annual Native American Days

7th Annual Native American Days

In recognition of National Native American Heritage Month, the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History is partnering with the Arkansas Archeological Survey and over twenty guest presenters for the 7th annual Native American Days education event.

This two-day, all-virtual event offers a variety of live, interactive sessions celebrating the rich history, culture, and traditions of Native Americans in Arkansas. Program highlights include historical presentations, cultural discussions, and live craft demonstrations led by indigenous artisans.

Pre-registration is required to receive access links to the live virtual sessions.

For details, click here: https://shilohmuseum.org/event/7th-annual-native-american-days/2026-11-18/

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History - Online
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History
Shiloh Museum of Ozark History - Online
118 W. Johnson Ave.
Springdale, Arkansas 72764
https://shilohmuseum.org/