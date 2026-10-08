A Christmas Dream
A Christmas Dream
A Christmas Dream provides an opportunity for parents/guardians to register for a personalized shopping experience to select Christmas presents for their children. In addition to the gifts, families are provided with wrapping supplies so they can take their presents home and prepare for Christmas morning. While the parents/guardians are shopping the children get to have a their own experience visiting with Santa and making crafts.
Rogers Dream Center
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Rogers Dream Center
115 N Dixieland Rd Suite 4Rogers, Arkansas 72756