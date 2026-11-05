A Season of Wonder: A Christmas Brass Band Celebration
A Season of Wonder: A Christmas Brass Band Celebration
Celebrate the season with the Ozark Mountains British Brass Band! Join us for an afternoon of festive favorites, beautiful brass music, and seasonal cheer.
🎶Our musicians are preparing a wonderful program to share with the Northwest Arkansas community. Bring your family and friends, wear your favorite Christmas sweater or festive outfit, and settle in for an afternoon of live music!
🍪During intermission, we'll have Christmas cookies and hot chocolate for everyone to enjoy. ☕We look forward to seeing you there!
Sunday, December 6, 2026
3:00 PM
United Lutheran Church
100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista, AR
United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Ozark Mountains British Brass Band
7405073807
ozarkmountainsbritishbrassband@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
ozarkmountainsbritishbrassband@gmail.com
United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista
100 Cooper RoadBella Vista, Arkansas 72715
7405073807
ozarkmountainsbritishbrassband@gmail.com