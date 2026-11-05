A Season of Wonder: A Christmas Brass Band Celebration

Celebrate the season with the Ozark Mountains British Brass Band! Join us for an afternoon of festive favorites, beautiful brass music, and seasonal cheer.

🎶Our musicians are preparing a wonderful program to share with the Northwest Arkansas community. Bring your family and friends, wear your favorite Christmas sweater or festive outfit, and settle in for an afternoon of live music!

🍪During intermission, we'll have Christmas cookies and hot chocolate for everyone to enjoy. ☕We look forward to seeing you there!

Sunday, December 6, 2026

3:00 PM

United Lutheran Church

100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista, AR