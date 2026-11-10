© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arkansas Poetry Reading

Arkansas Poetry Reading

Join us for a poetry reading led by Suzanne Underwood Rhodes, Arkansas Poet Laureate, and poetry readings by Michael Blanchard, Adjunct Professor of Literature at UCA and Editor of SLANT, Denise England, poet and teacher, and Gerry Sloan, retired music professor and author of Cemetery Plums.

Siloam Springs Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Siloam Springs Public Library
4795244236
library@siloamsprings.com
www.siloamsprings.com/library
Siloam Springs Public Library
205 E. Jefferson
Siloam Springs, Arkansas 72761
479-524-4236
City of Siloam Springs/ Public Library