Arkansas Poetry Reading
Arkansas Poetry Reading
Join us for a poetry reading led by Suzanne Underwood Rhodes, Arkansas Poet Laureate, and poetry readings by Michael Blanchard, Adjunct Professor of Literature at UCA and Editor of SLANT, Denise England, poet and teacher, and Gerry Sloan, retired music professor and author of Cemetery Plums.
Siloam Springs Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Siloam Springs Public Library
4795244236
library@siloamsprings.com
Siloam Springs Public Library
205 E. JeffersonSiloam Springs, Arkansas 72761
479-524-4236