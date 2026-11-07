Artist in Residence Open House at ESSA!

Eureka Springs School of the Arts (ESSA) invites the public to a free Artist in Residence Open House featuring Artists' Sojourn residents Wilson Whitlock and Suzanne DesMarais.

Visitors can meet both artists in ESSA's Windgate Iron & Wood Studio, where their completed artwork will be on display and available for purchase. Guests are also welcome to explore the artists' working spaces in the 2D Studio and Peine Studio to get a behind-the-scenes look at where their work is being created.

There is no scheduled tour, so visitors are encouraged to explore the campus at their own pace, meet the artists, and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

For more information about the resident artists, visit https://essa-art.org/2026-2d-artist-in-residence/.

Campus map: https://essa-art.org/campus-map/

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1CHL8spf6J/

