Spend a morning sketching and discovering Hobbs State Park with Bentonville/Rogers Sketchers, a free, informal group that gathers monthly at destinations around Northwest Arkansas.

Meet inside the Visitors Center at 10 a.m. Find inspiration in the building’s architecture, interpretive exhibits and surrounding natural setting. Slow down, look closely and capture something that catches your eye.

Bring your sketchbook and your preferred supplies, whether pencil, ink, markers, pastels or watercolors. Beginners and experienced sketchers are welcome.

At 11:30 a.m., we’ll gather for a “throwdown” to share our sketches and see what others noticed.

Free and open to all. Find more information on Facebook at @BentonvilleRogersSketchers.