Join Bentonville/Rogers Sketchers for a morning of sketching at Two Friends Books and Yarn Alchemy at 8th Street Market in Bentonville.

Explore the colors, textures and details of these neighboring shops through your sketchbook. Choose something that catches your eye, settle in and enjoy spending time looking closely with fellow sketchers.

Bring your sketchbook and your preferred supplies, whether pencil, ink, markers, pastels or watercolors. This free, informal gathering welcomes beginners and experienced sketchers.

Sketching begins at 10 a.m. in Two Friends Books. At 11:30 a.m., we’ll gather at Yarn Alchemy for a “throwdown” to share our drawings and discover what everyone noticed.

Free and open to all. Find more information on Facebook @BentonvilleRogersSketchers.