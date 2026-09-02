Beyond the Ballot: Building Power Between Elections / Indivisible NWA Monthly Meeting 11/21/26

Beyond the Ballot: Building Power Between Elections

Elections get the headlines, but the work of self-government happens in the months in between. Dr. Gail Choate, Executive Director of the Arkansas Civic Action Network, shares practical, nonpartisan ways Arkansans can stay informed, show up locally and build lasting civic strength over the next two years, drawing on what ArkCAN has learned in communities across the state.

Bring your questions; there will be time for conversation.

A core principle behind all Indivisible events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.