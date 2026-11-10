Candlelight Jazz: Steve Masakowski Family & Friends Band

Experience the Great Hall as it transforms into an intimate jazz club, complete with cabaret-style seating and a mesmerizing waterfront backdrop.

Your first drink is on us—each ticket includes a complimentary glass of beer or wine, perfect to sip while soaking in the magic of live jazz. Whether you're planning a romantic date night, heading out with friends, or enjoying the winter season, this is a performance you won’t want to miss.

Join us and let the music carry you away. See you there!

Tickets are $55 ($44/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

About the Artists

Guitarist Steve Masakowski has convened a band consisting of vocalist/producer Sasha Masakowski (his daughter), bassist Martin Masakowski (his son) and pianist Oscar Rossignoli. The larger Crescent City continuum, tied to his roots and offshoots, served as a broad extension on the familial theme. “This band is really about lineage,” Sasha Masakowski explained. “Not just family lineage, but the New Orleans modern jazz lineage that shaped my dad through mentors like Ellis Marsalis, James Black, Alvin ‘Red’ Tyler, etc. Those musicians built a language and a repertoire that lives on through the next generation.”