Clara's Happy Hour

Who is Clara Muxen? Discover the dream and the dreamer of Ozark Folkways. Happy Hour & Fundraiser @ Theatre Squared Thursday, November 12, 6:00-8:00 This happy hour is a celebration and showcase of Ozark Folkways' past, present, and future, complete with live music, square dancing, drinks, and bites. Join us as we celebrate our vibrant programming, cast our vision for the future, and share opportunities to be a part of the dream. Pink House Alchemy, Point Remove Brewing, Liquor World, and Bloom Cheese Collective for drinks & bites. If you or your business is interested in discussing partnership opportunities in advance of the event, please reach out to abby@ozarkfolkways.org. Can't attend but still want to support? Make a gift of any amount to Ozark Folkways via our giving page. Thank you for keeping the dream alive.