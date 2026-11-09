College Case Studies Program at The New School

Students in high school grades 10 and 11 and their parents are invited to participate in a mock admissions program known as a College Case Studies. You will be asked to read 3 sample college admissions applications in advance of the program. During the Case Studies event, students and parents will meet in small groups with an admissions officer who leads a a committee style admissions review process to arrive at an admit, deny, and waitlist decision for those three mock applications. Students learn first-hand how a holistic review process works, which helps them begin thinking of the qualities and strengths they bring to the process and what they will need to do to prepare for the college application process.

Admissions officers from The University of Tulsa, Trinity University, The University of Arkansas, and the The University of Arkansas' Honors College will be facilitating the program.