Dug Hill Church Bake Sale
Dug Hill Church Bake Sale
The Bella Vista Historical Museum is hosting a bake sale on Saturday, December 19, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., to help raise money to restore the 1936 Dug Hill Church and Cemetery in Bella Vista. Members of the Dug Hill Cemetery Association will be staffing the event. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way (Highway 71) in Bella Vista.
Bella Vista Historical Museum
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Bella Vista Historical Society
479-855-2335
bellavistamuseum@gmail.com
Bella Vista Historical Museum
1885 Bella Vista Way, corner of Highway 71 and KingslandBella Vista, Arkansas 72714
479-855-2335
bellavistamuseum@gmail.com