The Bella Vista Historical Museum is hosting a bake sale on Saturday, December 19, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., to help raise money to restore the 1936 Dug Hill Church and Cemetery in Bella Vista. Members of the Dug Hill Cemetery Association will be staffing the event. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way (Highway 71) in Bella Vista.