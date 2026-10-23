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Family Day Open House

Family Day Open House

Join us for a free and fun day with the University of Arkansas Museum’s popular collections open house, snacks, and activities. It’s an opportunity to explore the museum’s resources for research, all-year learning opportunities and about some of our amazing community partners, who will be joining us.

3:00 PM After several months of community input, final voting for a new name for the Museum’s mastodon will wrap up and the big reveal will take place shortly after.

3:40 PM Last entry to the collections area.

RSVPs are appreciated, but not required: https://forms.gle/cT3ceLxPbWGKMYPy7

How to Get There: The University of Arkansas Collections Facility is located in the Arkansas Archeological Survey building at 2471 N Hatch Ave, roughly 2.5 miles north of the main University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville, AR. Parking is free.

Arkansas Archeological Survey building
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

University of Arkansas Museum
479-575-4370
lalamb@uark.edu
https://uamuseum.uark.edu/outreach/events/
Arkansas Archeological Survey building
2471 N Hatch Ave
Fayetteville , Arkansas 72745
479-575-3456
lalamb@uark.edu