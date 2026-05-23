Create and paint a handmade ceramic stein with your father figure. Drinks, treats, clay, and community included.

Get Ready for the Father's Day Stein Building Workshop!

This year, make a memory for Father's Day.

No experience needed. Just show up ready to slow down, laugh a little, and make something with your hands.

Your ticket includes clay instruction, painting, drinks, treats, kiln firing, and a finished ceramic stein ready for pickup approximately two weeks after the event.

Whether your stein turns out perfectly polished or wonderfully crooked, it’ll carry the fingerprints of the people who made it together.

Instructor

Janira Rios-Campos

Janira Rios-Campos is a ceramic artist in Northwest Arkansas specializing in functional pieces through handbuilding and wheel throwing. As the Clay Studio Assistant at Mount Sequoyah Center, she continues developing her craft through study and experimentation. Janira values mindful making and the tactile process of working with clay. She is also a fluent Spanish speaker and can teach bilingual lessons when needed.

Instagram: @jrc.pottery