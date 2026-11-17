Join us for a Thanksgiving feast filled with incredible food, festive drinks, and even better company!

Gather your favorite people, bring your appetite, and indulge in a delicious all-you-can-enjoy Thanksgiving buffet featuring our award-winning chef’s take on the classics you know and love. All the holiday magic, none of the cooking or cleanup! 🥂✨

🍗 The Main Event: Crispy, butter-injected herb-roasted turkey and mouthwatering honey-glazed smoked ham.

🥘 All the Fixings: Sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cheesy hashbrown casserole, traditional stuffing, warm yeast rolls, cranberry sauce, and rich turkey gravy.

🥧 Something Sweet: Pumpkin pie, warm apple pie à la mode, and a cozy specialty coffee bar to finish your feast!

🍷 Cheers to Thanksgiving! Our full bar will be open, serving your favorite cocktails, wine, beer, and spirits for additional purchase. Because what's Thanksgiving without a little holiday cheer? 🥂

But Fayettesgiving is about so much more than what's on the table. Our Fayetteville community gives us so much love throughout the year, and this is our chance to give a little of that love right back.

Whether you're celebrating with the whole family, gathering your favorite friends, spending the holiday away from home, or simply trading kitchen duty for a cocktail, you have a place at our table.

🦃 The Details:

- Adults: $55 per person

- Kids: $35 per child

- Experience: Festive Thanksgiving buffet featuring all your holiday favorites!

- Full Bar and specialty coffee: Available for additional purchase.

- Reservations: Highly encouraged! Seating is limited.

- Reservation & Cancellation Policy: To secure your reservation, a valid credit card is required. After booking, you'll receive a text message with a secure link to provide your card information.

- Please note: Your reservation is not confirmed until your card information has been submitted. Reservations without completed card information will be canceled. A $20 cancellation or no-show fee will apply to reservations canceled less than 24 hours before the scheduled reservation time or to guests who do not show up.

Come hungry, make memories, raise a glass, and leave feeling like family. From our 1834 family to yours, we can't wait to celebrate with you!