Create your own felt ornament with artist Lucy Sparrow, inspired by her exhibition Lucy Sparrow: The Beginning of Convenience.

Together, we’ll design and hand-stitch felt ornaments as Lucy guides participants through creating their very own carrot and brussels sprout ornaments. Whether you’re new to sewing or love making things by hand, you’ll learn approachable techniques to transform simple materials into works of art.

Tickets are $89 ($74/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.