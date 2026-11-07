Field of Honor

Rotary Club of Bentonville is sponsoring a display of 300 flags in downtown Bentonville to honor veterans who have served our country. The flags will be on display for a week. On Veterans Day, an ice cream social and a program will take place on the site from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Dan Skoff will be the Master of Ceremonies. The Washington Junior High School Jazz Band, under the direction of Jared Jones, will perform a selection of patriotic music, followed by the Old High Middle School Choir, under the direction of director Rachel Cornett and intern Aubrey Bush, will sing three patriotic songs. This is a fundraiser to benefit the Bentonville Police and Fire Departments and Bo’s Blessings, a nonprofit that helps veterans in this area.