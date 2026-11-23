Figure Drawing After The Great Masters
Figure Drawing After The Great Masters
Using principles learned from the Fundamentals, Figure and Head classes, we’ll apply our knowledge and skills to Great Master figure works. How did they add life and energy to their figures? How did their understanding of simple forms convey emotion? Construction drawing will be a main part of understanding. We’ll look at the various parts of the figure each week and examples will be given to draw from.
Supplies Provided
Ages 18+
ALL LEVELS WELCOME
Community Creative Center
250
Every 6 weeks through Feb 11, 2027.
Thursday: 06:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Thursday: 06:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Event Supported By
Community Creative Center
479-571-2706
communitycreativecenter1@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mark Nunez
stuart.1188@gmail.com
Community Creative Center
505 W Spring StreetFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-571-2706
communitycreativecenter1@gmail.com