Forging In The Ozarks

The Artist Blacksmith’s Association of North America (ABANA) brings its 2026 Blacksmithing Conference and Festival to Northwest Arkansas at the Benton County Fairgrounds located at 7640 SW Regional Airport Blvd, Bentonville, AR. November 11 – 14, 2026.

Live forging demonstrations by nationally and internationally recognized smiths, including Darryl Reeves and Karina Roca (Louisiana), Matt Jenkins (Canada), Zeevik Gottlieb (Israel), Lin Rhea (Arkansas), Celest Flores (California), and Sergey Denisiuk (Belarus).

Vendor market place featuring tools, supplies, and finished work, hands-on craft classes from Eureka Springs School of the Arts (advanced registration required), Food trucks, Art Auction.

Arkansas Residents can purchase a $20.00 ticket for November 14, 2026 for 10am to 5pm.

One day ticket can be purchased for $85.00 which includes access to hands-on forging opportunities for beginners and advanced smiths.

Full Event tickets can be purchased for $300.00

Purchase tickets at abana.org/2026conference or at the site

