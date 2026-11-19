🎄 THE GRINCH: 'SCREENPLAY' + INTERACTIVE TRIVIA

It’s not just a movie… IT’S A GAME! Watch Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch while competing in LIVE, interactive trivia right from your phone! Think you know why the Grinch hates Christmas? Remember what Max is dressed up as? Know every hilarious moment in Whoville? PUT YOUR GRINCH KNOWLEDGE TO THE TEST!🏆 Challenge your family and friends🎁 Compete with other moviegoers📱 Play trivia throughout the movie🎄 Enjoy holiday activities, festive snacks, and photo opportunities before the show!

SATURDAY • DECEMBER 12

Movie & Trivia • 11:00 AM

Doors open • 10:00 AM

📍 Faulkner Performing Arts Center

COME EARLY. PLAY ALONG. LAUGH OUT LOUD.

Because being a Grinch is one thing…

LOSING GRINCH TRIVIA IS ANOTHER!

🎟️ Reserve your tickets today at tickets.uark.edu