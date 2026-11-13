NEWS RELEASE – Washington County Historical Society

Nov. 13, 2026

Contact: Dave Edmark

479-530-7241

dedmark@uark.edu

Headquarters House Museum sets holiday open house for Dec. 6

Headquarters House Museum will host a holiday open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, to give visitors a taste of 19th century Christmas season festivities in Northwest Arkansas. The museum at 118 E. Dickson St. in Fayetteville houses the offices of the Washington County Historical Society. The structure was built in 1853 by Judge Jonas and Matilda Tebbetts as their family’s residence.

Outside the house, visitors can have a tintype photo taken with Father Christmas, portrayed by Mike Thomas. Other outdoor activities will be caroling by singers in period dress on the museum’s front porch and 1800s social dancing on the lawn.

Inside the house hot wassail and holiday punch will be served with an assortment of cookies. A kids’ craft table will also be available.

Visitors can take a self-guided tour of the museum decked out for the holidays. Volunteers will be available to answer any questions. The bookstore will be open and will offer free gift wrapping.

PHOTO: carolers.jpg

Christmas carolers sing holiday music during a recent historical society open house.

