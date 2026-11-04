Holiday Open House at George Washington Carver National Monument
Holiday Open House at George Washington Carver National Monument
Let’s enjoy the holidays together! Join park staff and volunteers for an afternoon filled with seasonal music, arts and crafts, and festive refreshments.
George Washington Carver National Monument
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
George Washington Carver National Monument
417.325.4151
gwca_interpretation@nps.gov
George Washington Carver National Monument
5646 Carver RoadDiamond, Missouri 64840
417.325.4151
gwca_interpretation@nps.gov