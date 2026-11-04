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Holiday Open House at George Washington Carver National Monument

Holiday Open House at George Washington Carver National Monument

Let’s enjoy the holidays together! Join park staff and volunteers for an afternoon filled with seasonal music, arts and crafts, and festive refreshments.

George Washington Carver National Monument
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

George Washington Carver National Monument
417.325.4151
gwca_interpretation@nps.gov
https://www.nps.gov/gwca/index.htm
George Washington Carver National Monument
5646 Carver Road
Diamond, Missouri 64840
417.325.4151
gwca_interpretation@nps.gov
https://www.nps.gov/gwca/index.htm