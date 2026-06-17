Indivisible NWA Monthly Meeting / INWA Potluck Picnic (new time & location)

This is our regular monthly meeting of Indivisible NWA - we meet on the third Saturday of every month somewhere in Northwest Arkansas.

Donna Schillinger of Micah 6:8 Initiative presents No Incentive for Affordable/Second Chance Housing: The Downside of a Rapidly Expanding NWA

After the meeting (we’ll end a little early), please join us for a potluck picnic. Bring a chair & a dish to share. Sign up for the potluck at this link. We have the facilities reserved until 5:00 pm.

If you've already signed up for our previous (rained-out) picnic date, no further action is needed, unless you choose to make any changes.

Local band FiNiX will play, and we'll have games and time to visit while enjoying a great meal. We would love to see you there!

Be sure to sign up for Mobilize texts.