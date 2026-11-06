JERK & JAM | Jamaican Eats. Island Beats.

Join BMP Momentum and THE HUB for JERK & JAM, an afternoon of authentic Jamaican cooking, great music, local vendors, and a whole lot of community.

Here's what's on the lineup:

Funky Jerk Chicken serving up authentic Jamaican favorites, including jerk chicken, stew chicken, and fish.

DJ Inversion keeping the island beats going all afternoon.

Drinks, dominoes, games, local vendors, and something for all ages!

Saturday, November 14

1–6 PM

THE HUB | Bentonville, AR

The best part? There's a bigger reason behind the cookout.

BMP Momentum works alongside the Shirley Castle community in rural Jamaica to help children access education through reliable school transportation, daily meals, healthcare, and essential school resources.

This event is about bringing our Northwest Arkansas community together to help keep that momentum going, with funds raised supporting BMP's student transportation initiative.

So whether you're coming for the jerk chicken, the music, or just an excuse to spend a Saturday with good people, every plate purchased and every contribution helps move our mission forward.

Bring your friends, bring the family, and come hungry. We've got a little taste of Jamaica waiting for you! 🇯🇲💛