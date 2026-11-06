Last Sleigh: Ugly Sweater Hike
Last Sleigh: Ugly Sweater Hike
Join a park interpreter for a fun 2-mile hike to explore the Yellow Rock area and enjoy the views from the Yellow Rock Overlook. We know you’re not quite ready to retire your holiday gear — bring out that ugly Christmas sweater one more time before you put it away for the year, and hike with us!
Devil's Den State Park
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Devil's Den State Park
4797613325
devilsden@arkansas.com
Devil's Den State Park