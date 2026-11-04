Light in the Twilight
Light in the Twilight
Light in the Twilight is a fundraiser event for the Colley Carehouse. Colley Carehouse is a private home that provides comfort, compassion, and dignity to those at the end of life. We are a nonprofit organization, meaning we offer our services to individuals and families completely free of charge. We operate solely off of the donations of the community.
Festivity Event Center
$50 per ticket
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Colley Carehouse
(479) 222-7025
colleycarehouse@gmail.com
Festivity Event Center
8400 Massard Rd.Fort Smith, Arkansas 72916
(479) 389-3378
festivityfs@gmail.com