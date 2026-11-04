© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Light in the Twilight

Screenshot

Light in the Twilight

Light in the Twilight is a fundraiser event for the Colley Carehouse. Colley Carehouse is a private home that provides comfort, compassion, and dignity to those at the end of life. We are a nonprofit organization, meaning we offer our services to individuals and families completely free of charge. We operate solely off of the donations of the community.

Festivity Event Center
$50 per ticket
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Colley Carehouse
(479) 222-7025
colleycarehouse@gmail.com
www.colleycarehouse.org
Festivity Event Center
8400 Massard Rd.
Fort Smith, Arkansas 72916
(479) 389-3378
festivityfs@gmail.com
https://www.eventective.com