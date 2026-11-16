You are invited to join us at Meet the Makers at Main Stage Community Center on December 4th and 5th from 11:00 to 5:00, and December 6th from 11:00 to 4:00 at the Main Stage Creative Community Center at 67 North Main, Eureka Springs. There will be a reception with refreshments Friday from 2:00 to 5:00.

The Maker’s Market is the perfect place to meet over 20 Eurekan artists and craftspeople. You can find that perfect one-of-a-kind, uniquely Eureka Christmas gift. This art show will feature potters, Jewelers, woodworkers, handmade dolls, stained glass, wind chimes, original art, and prints and cards.

And it’s a great weekend to visit Eureka Springs. On Friday the 4th at 6:00, the Annual Christmas parade will wind down Spring Street at 6:00. Saturday the 5th is chock full of events, including, the Christmas tour of Homes, Santa in Basin Park, and this year Eureka will host a Christmas Lights Tour where you can ride the trolley to see Christmas displays all over town.

This Arts and Crafts Show will benefit the Main Stage Creative Community Center and its mission to provide a place for our community to gather for classes, events, and gatherings.

