Military Family Appreciation
Military Family Appreciation
Join us at the Fort Smith Visitor Center (524 Garrison Ave., Ste. ) on Saturday, November 28 from 1-3 p.m. as we celebrate the hundreds of military families who have come from near and far to make Fort Smith their H.O.M.E. for the holidays!
2, 4, 6, 8...who do we appreciate? We appreciate our veterans and their families during National Veterans and Military Family Appreciation Month!
Join us for the following:
Blue hot chocolate, snow cream and peppermint sprinkles
Christmas pickles in recognition of the world's largest statue at Chaffee Crossing
Lighting of the red, white, and blue tree
Family Photos with The Cat in the Hat & The Grinch
Fort Smith Toys for Tots - Bring a new, unwrapped toy and help make a difference!
Fort Smith Visitor Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Discover Fort Smith
479-783-8888
visitorcenter@discoverfortsmith.com
Artist Group Info
visitorcenter@discoverfortsmith.com
Fort Smith Visitor Center
524 Garrison AVeFort Smith, Arkansas 72901
4797838888
visitorcenter@discoverfortsmith.com