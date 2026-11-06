Join us at the Fort Smith Visitor Center (524 Garrison Ave., Ste. ) on Saturday, November 28 from 1-3 p.m. as we celebrate the hundreds of military families who have come from near and far to make Fort Smith their H.O.M.E. for the holidays!

2, 4, 6, 8...who do we appreciate? We appreciate our veterans and their families during National Veterans and Military Family Appreciation Month!

Join us for the following:

Blue hot chocolate, snow cream and peppermint sprinkles

Christmas pickles in recognition of the world's largest statue at Chaffee Crossing

Lighting of the red, white, and blue tree

Family Photos with The Cat in the Hat & The Grinch

Fort Smith Toys for Tots - Bring a new, unwrapped toy and help make a difference!