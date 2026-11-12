NOEL @ Bentonville High School

NOEL! Begin this holiday season by attending the Bentonville High School Choir department 12th anniversary presentation of NOEL. Dates/times are December 4, 8pm and December 5, 2pm & 7pm. Come listen to 270 musicians celebrating the season in song. Performances include both a cappella and orchestral accompanied favorites. Highlights include “Do You Hear What I Hear”, “Hine Ma Tov” and “The First Nowell”. For tickets go to: https://gofan.co/app/school/AR16981_3

