Join us for our annual family-friendly, daytime New Year’s celebration!

Packed with festivities for the young and young-at-heart alike, the afternoon will feature artmaking, live music and performances, games, dancing, glamorous activities, and of course our iconic group toast at noon, sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company.​ Ring in 2027 and celebrate together at your museum. See you there, and Happy New Year!

This event is free, no tickets required. Drop-in anytime from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to all ages.