Noon Year's Eve
Noon Year's Eve
Join us for our annual family-friendly, daytime New Year’s celebration!
Packed with festivities for the young and young-at-heart alike, the afternoon will feature artmaking, live music and performances, games, dancing, glamorous activities, and of course our iconic group toast at noon, sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company. Ring in 2027 and celebrate together at your museum. See you there, and Happy New Year!
This event is free, no tickets required. Drop-in anytime from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to all ages.
Crystal Bridges
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 31 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org