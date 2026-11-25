Come sleigh your TBR with NWA Book Fest!

Swap your books, enjoy holiday music by Ashtyn Barbaree & Candy Lee, & much more!

Come have yourself a bookish little holiday with NWA Book Fest!

Join us Sunday, December 13th at Moxy Fayetteville for an end-of-year Book Swap to ready our shelves for the new year!

We'll have live holiday music from Ashtyn Barbaree and Candy Lee (from 3pm-5pm, so come early and enjoy as you line up!) cocoa and coffee from PJ's Coffee and cookies for snacking, speciality cocktails and bites at Bar Moxy, opportunities for holiday shopping from The Cozy Librarian, Jackie's Clay Co., DSRV Chocolates, and Sweet Momentitos, door prizes and giveaways, games and trivia!

Every ticket comes with a free gift from your friends at NWA Book Fest to show our love and appreciation for a great year!

Proceeds from this event support NWA Book Fest Inc., a 501(c)3 non-profit organization which seeks to spread the joy of literacy in Northwest Arkansas through celebration and gentle reading practices. To learn more about our mission, please visit nwabookfest.com.