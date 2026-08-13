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OLLI: Lunch With OLLI (August 2026)

OLLI: Lunch With OLLI (August 2026)

The Fall 2026 semester kicks off with the first Lunch with OLLI featuring special guest Josh Raney, Director of OLLI. Join us for an engaging and informal conversation as Josh opens the floor to participants for a wide-ranging discussion about all things OLLI. Share your ideas, ask questions, reflect on past experiences, and hear about exciting developments on the horizon. As OLLI looks ahead to its milestone 20th anniversary in Fall 2027, this gathering offers a unique opportunity to help shape the future of our vibrant learning community while celebrating the journey that brought us here.

Whole Hog, Fiesta Square Shopping Center
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
Whole Hog, Fiesta Square Shopping Center
3009 N College Ave
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72703
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI.uark.edu