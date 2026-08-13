OLLI: Social Hour at Guisinger (August 2026)

Join fellow OLLI participants for our first Social Hour of the Fall 2026 semester at Guisinger on Thursday, August 27, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Located on Fayetteville's Historic Downtown Square in the beautifully restored former Guisinger Music House, this unique venue provides the perfect setting to reconnect with friends, meet new members, and enjoy a relaxed evening together.

Known for its cozy ambiance and distinctive character, Guisinger's offers an elevated social experience featuring handcrafted cocktails, thoughtfully curated wines, and a selection of small plates and elevated bites. The chef and mixology team will delight your senses with creative flavors while you unwind and enjoy conversation in an intimate and welcoming atmosphere.

Whether you're a longtime OLLI member or attending your first social gathering, this is a wonderful opportunity to build connections and celebrate the start of a new semester with the OLLI community.

Space is limited to 20 participants, so early RSVPing is encouraged.

(Participants will be required to climb a short flight of stairs to access our reserved room.)